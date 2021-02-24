https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tmz-obtains-first-video-of-tiger-woods-driving-minutes-before-he-crashed/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







TMZ Sports obtains first video of Tiger driving Tuesday morning on Hawthorne Blvd, minutes before the crash.

This surveillance video shows 2 vehicles heading uphill — Tiger’s Genesis GV80 SUV is trailing behind a minivan at just past 7:05 AM PT. You can see the logo on the door for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament, for which Tiger was in town. He didn’t appear to be driving exceptionally fast at this point.

Remember, cops say they got the call about Tiger’s accident at 7:12 AM, and where this video was shot is roughly 5 miles south of where he wrecked. You can see there’s a big curve in the road — not unlike the spot where he crashed, except that was downhill where he’d likely be carrying more speed into the turns.

Tiger was scheduled to arrive at Rolling Hills CC at 7:30 AM PT for a shoot. He was reportedly going to give Drew Brees lessons. The issue is Riviera is at least an hour drive from the resort where Tiger was staying. You get the picture — if he was heading out just before 7 AM, then he knew he was running late.