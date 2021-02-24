https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/abortion-perkins-hyde-gag-rule/2021/02/24/id/1011426

Tony Perkins, head of the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C., says the Democratic Party is no longer liberal, but leftist, and the only way to change things is to vote them out of office in 2022.

Perkins was referring to the Biden administration’s doing away with the Mexico City Policy, which bans U.S. aid to groups that make referrals for abortion or discuss abortion as an option abroad.

“It’s not a surprise that they want to do away with the Mexico City, that’s a ping pong ball that with a Republican administration comes back in, that ban of foreign funding of abortion. But what is new? And this is a turning point,” Perkins said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“This shows us where the Democratic Party is no longer liberal, they’re leftist. And that is the elimination of Hyde, which has been in place since 1975, designed to force every American to fund elective abortions in this country. Part of this is the education process. The vast majority – 55 percent of Democrats – do not want to fund abortions overseas. The same applies here in the United States, so what we have to do is continue to put pressure on those members of Congress who are in marginal districts that were won by President Trump in this election because election is coming in two years and this is a stretch to force every American to fund abortion.”

Biden revoked the policy shortly after he took office in January. His decision, while expected, was cheered by abortion-choice advocates and some humanitarian groups and denounced by anti-abortion groups.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

