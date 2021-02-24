https://justthenews.com/government/congress/costs-capitol-breach-will-exceed-30-million?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The cost of repairing the physical damage to the U.S. Capitol from the Jan 6. riot will exceed $30 million, says Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton.

Blanton announced his assessment Wednesday before the House Appropriations Committee – detailing damage including stolen or destroyed sound systems and photo equipment; two Frederick Law Olmsted lantern; busts of former speakers of the House; a statue of Thomas Jefferson and paintings of James Madison and John Quincy Adams, according to The New York Times.

The committee has already approved a $30 million transfer of funds to maintain the fencing that currently stands around the Capitol through at least March 31, The Times also reports

Beyond the physical damage to the Capitol complex, officials testifying Wednesday also spoke about the mental well being of Capitol employees. Specifically, administrative officers told lawmakers that the Capitol’s mental health counseling office, which usually fields about 3,000 calls per year, has received more than 1,100 requests in the last six weeks.

Blanton is one of the four members of the U.S. Capitol Police board. The other three are the chief of the police force and the sergeants-at-arms for the House and Senate, all of whom resigned after the riots.

Blanton said he was not included in discussions among the board’s three other members at the time about calling for the National Guard to assist with the violence on Jan. 6, the Times also reports.

