https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trains-planes-tankers-fire-exploding/

Trains, planes, and tankers are in the news.

FOX News reported on Sunday:

A United Airlines flight experienced engine failure after taking off from Denver International Airport on Saturday but landed safely after dropping debris over northern Colorado, officals said. The Hawaii-bound jet was a Boeing 777 with 10 crew members and 231 passengers on board, according to reports. TRENDING: “Irrefutable Proof Is Coming Soon – We Are NOT Done” – Sidney Powell Responds to Supreme Court Decision to Ignore Election Fraud Frightening video recorded from inside the plane showed the damaged engine on fire.

Per a report from ABC News: “People on the ground said they heard a loud explosion.”

A person on the plane took a video of the damaged and smoking engine:

Of course, the story went viral around the world. These pictures came from Hong Kong:

And another:

In Texas, a train hit a tanker car:

A train and an 18-wheeler truck have collided on FM 2095 in Cameron, causing a large explosion and fire.

According to Milam County Judge Steve Young, the crash happened before 7 a.m. Several agencies are on the scene, as tank cars are overturned and on fire. Young says the 18-wheeler hit the train, causing 14 train cars to derail; however, the driver of the 18-wheeler survived. According to Milam County Sheriff Chris White, all personnel on the train are safe.

White says the train was carrying coal and gasoline, which is why a fire broke out. He also said there was hazardous material in the back of the train but it was not touched during the collision. Hazmat arrived and took the hazardous material out of range of the fire.

The BNSF train carrying the petroleum is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and BNSF transports by rail petroleum products that would otherwise be safely, efficiently, and more ecologically transported by the Keystone XL pipeline. This is a disaster in many ways but it shows how poor decisions by the Biden gang are already harming this country.

Biden steals the election and the whole country is on fire.

