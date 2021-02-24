https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-calls-into-fox-news-to-discuss-tiger-woods-accident/
Trump to @KatiePavlich on the “wonderful” Tiger Woods about today’s crash: “I was really surprised…He won the masters with a bad back which tells you the level of talent is incredible and he’s been working on that and then has this happened, it’s just tragic, tragic.” pic.twitter.com/FiQDyU8CPQ
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2021
Stretch of road known as danger zone by locals…