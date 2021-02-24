https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/trump-will-spend-rest-years-civil-criminal-courts-swalwell-says/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump will “spend the rest of his years in civil and criminal courts.”

“A twice impeached president who incited an attack on our Capitol that led to the killing of a cop as … I believe, has no business being at any gathering of any Americans. I think he’s gonna spend the rest of his years in civil and criminal courts,” Swalwell said on “MSNBC Live With Ayman Mohyeldin.”

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy disagreed on Wednesday in a House GOP leadership press conference about whether Trump should address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday. McCarthy said Trump should speak, but Cheney said “that’s up to CPAC.”

“I’ve been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to which, following January 6th, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country,” Cheney said.

“But if they want to have him, that’s their right to do so. I’m more aligned with people like Liz Cheney who said today, standing next to Kevin McCarthy, that he shouldn’t have a role in our country,” Swalwell said.

The Senate voted 57-43 in February to convict the former president, but failed to reach the necessary 67 votes. The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach the Trump, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection” after a mob of the former president’s supporters breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 while Congress was certifying the Electoral College results of the 2020 election.

