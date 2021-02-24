https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/24/730-am-carlson-exposes-leftist-media-disinformation-calls-it-more-powerful-and-destructive-than-qanon-1034182/

Tucker Carlson spanked the leftist mainstream media and politicians on his show Tuesday evening, exposing them for pushing divisive racism, disinformation, and QAnon theories to Americans in an effort to distract them from what is really going on in the country.

According to the Fox News host, the media has become terrified that someone might stand up against them and actually present facts or opinions that don’t agree with theirs. Anything that is aired that doesn’t agree with their reporting is now labeled as “disinformation” and must be stopped at all costs, Carlson explained, using Brian Stelter as an example, claiming he ironically proclaims that “disinformation is the real threat.”

Carlson said that the internet is exposing CNN: “That’s how CNN feels about the internet. It’s exposing their scam, so naturally, they’re a little irrational about it.” He contended that the leftist media allegedly wants to make what they label “disinformation” a crime.

He went on to explain that media outlets such as CNN have become disinformation networks themselves and are far more dangerous and destructive than QAnon is. Carlson said they are certainly more powerful than the bogeymen they showcase.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

The media immediately seized on Carlson’s mention of QAnon in his segment. Newsweek highlighted a quote from Carlson, “We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which, in the end, we learned is not even a website. If it’s out there, we could not find it.”

“Then, we checked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter feed because we have heard she traffics in disinformation, CNN told us, but nothing there,” Carlson added. “Next, we called our many friends in the tight-knit intel community. Could Vladimir Putin be putting this stuff out there? The Proud Boys? Alex Jones?”

“Who is lying to America in ways that are certain to make us hate each other and certain to destroy our core institutions?” Carlson stated. “Well, none of the above, actually. It wasn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene. It was cable news. It was politicians talking on TV, they’re the ones spreading disinformation to Americans. Maybe they are from QAnon.”

Rather than debating the disinformation accusation leveled by Carlson, the media went the domestic terrorism route in regards to QAnon, which plays into Carlson’s assertions in the first place. The media claims that QAnon is not very visible because social media platforms have ‘heroically’ censored them. They further contend that Carlson’s statements tacitly condone QAnon, which they don’t.

Carlson addressed the skewed information that both the media and politicians spew incessantly concerning racism, violence, and the police. He quoted researchers who pointed to the fact that “44% of Americans who describe themselves as liberal believe about 1,000 – or more than 1,000 – unarmed African-Americans were gunned down by cops that year. The actual number of unarmed African-Americans killed by the police in 2019 was 27.”

As Carlson laid out, it all plays into the fact that Americans are severely misinformed by the media and liberal lawmakers. And that has major consequences.

The news host accused these political and media opportunists of using race as a distraction from things such as our economy and fearlessly asked why wealthy elitists are getting tax breaks and making fortunes while the rest of America struggles to put food on the table.

Carlson wondered, “Why are all these billionaire hedge fund guys paying half the tax rate I am? Who precisely is getting rich from the Federal Reserve? Where’s all that money going?”

He wrapped up his argument convincingly: “No, it takes a sophisticated operator to take the central problem of American life, the agonizing death of our middle class, and cover it up with a smokescreen of manufactured race hatred. You’d really need to be, as CNN would put it, a “disinformation network” to pull that off.”

