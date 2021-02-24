https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/24/twitter-blocked-links-to-cpacs-website-it-now-claims-it-was-just-an-error/

Twitter appears to be blocking the website for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Wednesday as the annual congregation of grassroots conservatives kicks off in several hours.

Instead of going directly to the website when users click on CPAC.org, Twitter redirects the user to a warning page that it might be “unsafe.”

“The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe,” the page reads.

A spokesperson for Twitter told The Federalist the link to the CPAC website was marked unsafe in error and has now been reversed.

The American Conservative Union, which operates CPAC, also did not immediately respond to The Federalist’s inquiry.

Twitter’s restrictions of the website for the flagship conservative conference, routinely the largest gathering of grassroots activists in the country, marks the continuation of progressive censorship from the nation’s Silicon Valley tech giants. Episodes of online censorship have only escalated following the January Capitol riot, exploited by the left, along with the inauguration of a new president.

Just in the last month, Twitter has censored a Christian ministry for claiming boys and girls are different, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe for his investigative journalism, and anti-Big Tech activist Mike Davis for demanding prosecution of those who engage in domestic terrorism.

The American Conservative Union’s signature conference routinely draws the biggest names in the conservative movement each year, with 2021 being no exception. Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak on Sunday at the conference held this year in Orlando, Florida.

The theme of this year’s conference is left-wing cancel culture.

This article has been updated since publication.

