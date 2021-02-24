New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admitted in May that he would not place his elderly mother in a nursing home, two months after his controversial order barring long-term care facilities from turning away COVID-19-positive patients.

“If I were advising a friend, I would say you have a vulnerable person. Best to keep them at home and not put them in a congregate facility. Keep them in a situation where you have the most control,” Cuomo told MSNBC in May.

“That is the blunt truth. That’s what I would do with my mother,” he added.

WATCH: @NYGovCuomo on @MSNBC “You have a vulnerable person best to keep them at home and not put them in a congregate facility. Keep them in a situation where you have the most control. That is the blunt truth. That’s what I would do with my mother.” pic.twitter.com/hAbNivyh2b — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) May 27, 2020

The Democratic governor’s comments came two months after he issued a March 25 order that required nursing homes to accept patients who had or were suspected of having COVID-19.

DOJ AND FBI INVESTIGATING CUOMO’S HANDLING OF NURSING HOMES

Now, Cuomo is facing intense scrutiny from both sides of the aisle after an aide revealed that his office undercounted nursing home deaths. New York Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim has also called for his impeachment over the controversy and alleged that the governor had previously threatened him.

“Cuomo abused his powers to hide life and death information from the Department of Justice that prevented lawmakers from legislating — like fully repealing corporate immunity for nursing homes. That is an impeachable offense,” Kim said on Monday.

Cuomo abused his powers to hide life and death information from the Department of Justice that prevented lawmakers from legislating – like fully repealing corporate immunity for nursing homes. That is an impeachable offense.https://t.co/rDypzw460C — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 22, 2021

Cuomo has denied covering up the deaths, and he said his administration will continue complying with the Department of Justice’s inquiry into the situation.