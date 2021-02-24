https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/update-new-hampshire-attorney-generals-office-wants-take-custody-windham-voting-machines-take-away-audit/

As we previously reported at The Gateway Pundit —

A recent hand recount in the Rockingham District 7 NH House Race in Windham, New Hampshire, found that the Dominion-owned voting machines shorted EVERY REPUBLICAN by roughly 300 votes.



The Dominion machine counted results were wrong for all 4 Republicans in Windham by almost exactly 300 votes.

Dominion Voting Systems owns the intellectual property of the AccuVote machines used in New Hampshire.

earlier this month we spoke with Dr. David Strang M.D., the Belknap County Republican Committee State Committee Member, for the New Hampshire GOP.

David told The Gateway Pundit that the Republican candidates in Windham had 6% of their total votes removed by the Dominion-owned voting machines.

According to Dr. Strang, these same Dominion-owned machines are used in 85% of the towns in New Hampshire.

What makes the New Hampshire 2020 results even more suspect:

** Republicans flipped the New Hampshire Senate from 14-10 Democrat to 14-10 Republican in 2020.

** Republicans flipped the New Hampshire House from 230-156 majority Democrat to 213-187 Republican majority in 2020!

** Yet, Joe Biden who was 4th in Dem primary and Kamala Harris, who did not make it to the Dem primary, won the state 52.7 to 45.4 to Trump.

These results are IMPOSSIBLE.

What Democrats did was skim 6% off each GOP candidate in each race where there was a recount.

Then last week the New Hampshire Senate voted 24-0 to force the state to perform an audit of the Windham, New Hampshire state representative races on November 3, 2020.

But on Wednesday morning Granite Grok reported that state officials want to confiscate the machines. The Attorney General’s office wants to take custody of Windham’s four Diebold AccuVote machines and all of the peripheral equipment, the original chain of custody logs, memory cards, and access keys for all four machines.

Read the full report here.

This morning The Gateway Pundit spoke with New Hampshire State Senator Bob Giuda. Bob told us he is concerned by this latest development. Senator Guida added, “This is a Windham issue. This involves Windham machines and the Windham people want this audit to take place in their town.” Senator Guida thanked the people of New Hampshire who are following this story and he urges the New Hampshire government to now be accountable to the people.

Senator Giuda is urging state officials to respect the people of Windham. This latest action regarding the removal of the machines in question shows that the Attorney General’s office appears to be out of touch with the average citizen. We see the same thing in Washington DC. They seem to lack the ability to understand the mindset of the average citizen especially in regards to the integrity of our election systems.

We will continue to follow the developments in New Hampshire.

