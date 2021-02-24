https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/war-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-decorates-hall-outside-office-dem-rep-puts-trans-flag-video/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is having a hallway war with her Democrat neighbor Rep. Marie Newman — and she is definitely winning.

Rep. Newman had a tantrum on Wednesday after Rep. Greene voted against the so-called “Equality Act,” which would force girls to compete with biological boys in school sports and stomp on religious liberty laws.

The petulant Democrat decided to post a video of herself hanging a transgender flag outside of her office, which is directly across from Rep. Greene’s.

“Our neighbor, @RepMTG , tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’ Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Rep. Newman wrote, adding the winking and trans flag emojis.

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

In response, the firebrand Republican had a sign made that says “there are two genders: male & female” and “trust the science” and posted a video of herself hanging it, mocking Newman’s video.

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

“Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman , wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Rep. Greene fired back with a winking emoji and an American flag.

In a subsequent tweet, to be clear, Rep. Greene asserted, “God created ONLY TWO genders.”

God created ONLY TWO genders. https://t.co/ZwHCkVUTNE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 25, 2021

Greene will be participating in a press conference on Thursday morning to explain how Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “Equality Act” is “an attempt to upend social norms and railroad the rights of private businesses, religious organizations, and citizens by imposing federal mandates.”

