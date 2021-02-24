https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/washington-dc-mayor-bowsers-only-sister-dies-complications-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The sister of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser died Wednesday from complications related to Covid-19.

Mercia Bowser was the mayor’s only sister. She died just short of her 65th birthday, according to Politico.

“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” Bowser said in a statement.