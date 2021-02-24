https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/washington-dc-mayor-bowsers-only-sister-dies-complications-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
The sister of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser died Wednesday from complications related to Covid-19.
Mercia Bowser was the mayor’s only sister. She died just short of her 65th birthday, according to Politico.
“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” Bowser said in a statement.
“These beautiful souls who passed were grandparents, parents, siblings, cousins, neighbors, classmates, colleagues, friends and loved ones,” Bowser said in a statement announcing the day of remembrance. “This tragic milestone is a reminder that this pandemic has forever changed families and communities.”
Mercia Bowser had previously worked for Catholic Charities and the D.C. Office on Aging, focusing her work on children, the elderly and those with behavioral disorders, the mayor said in her statement.