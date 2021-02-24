https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-andy-ngo-testimony-to-congress-on-the-rise-of-domestic-terrorism-in-america

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Andy Ngo gave testimony to Congress urging lawmakers to treat far-left extremism with the same severity as its counterpart.

The topic of domestic terrorism has dominated 2021 after the January 6th riot at the US Capitol. Politicians are scrambling on how to best utilize federal law enforcement resources to address the issue. To that end, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security held a hearing.

The Post Millennial’s editor-at-large Andy Ngo was one of the main witnesses called to testify. He was there to remind Congress to look at the bigger picture.

WATCH: The Post Millennial’s Editor-at-large, Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo), gives his opening testimony from today’s hearing on the Rise of Domestic Terrorism in America during the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security. pic.twitter.com/1Plh1b9Iwc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 25, 2021

Ngo opened up his testimony by laying out his coverage of the USA Antifa movements, especially on the West Coast, since Trump’s 2016 presidential election win. He made it clear to the committee his position on the issue came out from other journalists in the field failing to fully report on the issue of far-left extremism.

The climax of left-wing violence came about in the summer of 2020, as Portland endured nightly riots:

“In July 2020, then-DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli reported to Congress at a senate hearing that at least 277 injuries had been inflicted on about 140 federal agents protecting the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland. With my own eyes, I witnessed black-clad, masked militants setting fires to buildings occupied by people. The Antifa came armed with homemade IEDs, guns, and knives. They blinded their targets with powerful lasers before throwing projectiles like rocks, glass and frozen water bottles. Some of them even brought electric power tools to cut apart the fencing that was set up to protect the courthouse. Andrew Faulkner, one of the few federal suspects indicted over rioting charges, allegedly possessed pipe bomb components and a machete at the time of his arrest.”

Ngo then mentioned how in the following month Antifa member Michael Forest orest Reinoehl gunned down Trump supporter Aaron Danielson. He was shot dead in Portland’s streets, and Forest himself had a lethal encounter with law enforcement a short time after.

Among the other witnesses at the hearing was Malcolm Nance, who in 2017 suggested that ISIS should bomb a Trump Tower in Istanbul.



