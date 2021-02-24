https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-awkward-moment-house-gop-leaders-take-opposite-stances-on-trump-at-presser

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) are not on the same page when it comes to former President Donald Trump, as evidenced by them taking opposite stances at the end of a press conference several outlets have described as “awkward.”

What are the details?

McCarthy did not hesitate when asked whether Trump should be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend, replying definitively, “Yes he should.”

When asked for her own response to the question, Cheney, the No. 3 GOP House leader replied, “That’s up to CPAC.”

“I’ve been clear on my views about President Trump,” Cheney continued. “I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

As Cheney replied, No. 2 GOP House leader Steve Scalise (La.), could be seen shaking his head.

A brief silence ensued, before McCarthy joked, “On that high note, thank you all very much,” ending the presser.







Watch: GOP's McCarthy And Cheney Disagree At Press Conference Over Trump At CPAC | NBC News NOW



www.youtube.com



McCarthy has remained a loyal defender of President Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which Democrats — and some Republicans, including Cheney — hold the former president responsible for inciting.

But McCarthy has also remained a loyal defender of Cheney, pushing back against fellow Republicans’ calls for her to be removed from leadership after she voted to impeach Trump along with a handful of other GOP House members.

Cheney survived a vote threatening to boot her leadership following her vote, and has dismissed censure from her state party as well as calls for her to resign her seat entirely in the aftermath.

Cheney stays firm on Trump

Meanwhile, Cheney has held her ground on her position that Trump should have no part in the GOP moving forward.

On Tuesday, the Wyoming congresswoman took aim at Trump during an interview with the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute, saying:

“[It’s] incumbent upon everybody who takes an oath of office and swears to protect and defend the Constitution that we recognize what happened on Jan. 6, that we commit ourselves that it must never happen again, that we recognize the damage that was done by the president, President Trump, saying that somehow the election was stolen, making those claims for months and summoning the mob and provoking them then in the attack on the Capitol. And also, and very importantly, in refusing, despite multiple requests from people to ask him to stop what was happening to ask him to stop the violence to protect the Capitol to protect the counting of electoral votes — he didn’t do so.”

