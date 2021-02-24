https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603694205db3705aa0ab3136
A former staffer for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo alleged Wednesday that he kissed her without her consent….
The House Communications and Technology subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday on “disinformation and extremism” in the media….
HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 15-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges Wednesday after reportedly stabbing his brother more than…
Federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan acknowledged in private messages that they lied to the defense team for an Iranian businessman who was convicted on charges that he viola…
New York Assembly member Ron Kim, a Democrat, and Jessica Ramos, a Democrat, held a rally at City Hall on Wednesday. Kim was joined by fellow elected officials, advocates, and the family members of se…