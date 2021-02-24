https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/west-virginia-ag-urges-cable-providers-not-censor-conservative-news?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is telling executives from Amazon, AT&T, Comcast, Hulu and others media companies not to cut off access to conservative news channels – following a letter sent to them by two House Democrats on the matter.

Morrisey wrote to the companies Wednesday in response to the earlier letters from California Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney challenging them on their “ethical principles” for carrying conservative channels such as Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network.

Morrisey said the two Democrats “overstepped their authority by pressuring the industry to engage in dangerous, anticompetitive and collusive censorship of Conservative daily news programming.”

“I urge you to consider your response to their letter very carefully and not bow down to their approach,” he said.

Morrisey’s request also follows a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday – titled “Fanning the Flames: Disinformation and Extremism in the Media – led by the Democrat-controlled House.

Eshoo questioned cable and streaming providers what steps they are taking to curb misinformation in the news, explicitly calling out conservative news networks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

