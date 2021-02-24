https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/white-house-stands-by-neera-tanden-after-scheduled-committee-vote-on-her-nomination-is-postponed/

Today was supposed to be the day that Neera Tanden got her committee vote on her nomination as OMB director. . .

Tanden Vote Day: Senate Budget and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Cmtes both are voting today on the nomination of Neera Tanden to be director of the WH Office of Management and Budget. pic.twitter.com/rNfYvjjMGb — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 24, 2021

. . .but that vote has now been postponed with no new date set:

NEW: Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Cmte scheduled vote this morning on Neera Tanden’s OMB Director nomination has now been postponed. New date and time is TBA. https://t.co/nIpyQFoeov pic.twitter.com/HVk4eJlQZP — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 24, 2021

The White House is still supporting her, however:

Neera Tanden is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

She also has important perspective and values, understanding firsthand the powerful difference policy can make in the lives of those going through hard times. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

She has a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden’s cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

Good luck with that.

***

