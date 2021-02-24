https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/white-house-stands-by-neera-tanden-after-scheduled-committee-vote-on-her-nomination-is-postponed/

Today was supposed to be the day that Neera Tanden got her committee vote on her nomination as OMB director. . .

. . .but that vote has now been postponed with no new date set:

The White House is still supporting her, however:

Good luck with that.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...