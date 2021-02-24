https://justthenews.com/government/congress/widow-late-rep-ron-wright-throws-her-hat-ring-fill-her-husbands-vacant-seat

The widow of Rep. Ron Wright, a Texas Republican who died earlier this month after battling both lung cancer and the coronavirus, has announced a bid to fill her late husband’s congressional seat.

“I’m in! I am excited to announce I am running for Congress to preserve my husband’s commitment to bring conservative Texas values to Washington,” Susan Wright tweeted. “After a lifetime of public service, I’m ready to stand up for our values, our economy, & our way of life.”

A special election to fill the vacancy is slated for May 1.

“While she’s never held a public office, Susan Wright has worked for Texas lawmakers, having served as district director for former state Reps. Bill Zedler (R) and David Cook (R),” according to The Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

