Earlier this month Republican House members voted 145 to 61 in a secret ballot to keep Liz Cheney the Trump-hater in leadership.

This was a huge slap in the face to their base of voters who overwhelmingly supported Trump for president.



Liz Cheney decided it was in the country’s and the Republican Party’s best interest to vote to impeach the President on made-up charges and smears. She believes Trump supporters are violent and the party is made up of white supremacists.

Liz Cheney continues to speak out against President Trump.

Cheney has a 13% approval rating in Wyoming. Trump has a 91% approval rating.

On Wednesday Liz Cheney went rogue and, against McCarthy, slammed President Trump. During a press conference with GOP House leaders Cheney ended the presser by telling reporters President Trump “should not play a role in the party.”

She said this in front of House GOP leaders Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, who both supported her leadership position, for shame.

What a disgrace.

