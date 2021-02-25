https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-brewing-crisis-biden-faces-worsening-dilemma-over-warehousing-kids-at-the-southern-border-report-says

A new report released late on Wednesday found that the Biden administration is in custody of hundreds of children who were apprehended entering the U.S. without their parents at the southern border.

“The current backup is yet another sign of a brewing crisis for President Biden — and a worsening dilemma for these vulnerable children. Biden is finding it’s easier to talk about preventing warehousing kids at the southern border than solving the problem,” Axios reported. “Of the more than 700 kids waiting to be transferred to shelters overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 200 had been held in these Border Patrol stations for more than 48 hours.”

Up to nine children who are still in custody have been detained longer than the allowed 72 hours, which White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said was due to the recent Winter storm that caused an energy crisis in Texas. CBS News reported earlier this month that “at least 179 migrant children spent more than three days in CBP facilities in January, despite internal policy dictating that all migrants, especially minors, should be released within 72 hours.”

“More than 400 migrant kids were referred to HHS shelters just on Tuesday, according to one administration official,” Axios added. “That’s an eye-catching number, especially compared to the 30-day referral average at the peak of the 2019 crisis — which was 294.”

The report noted that Biden stopped the use of an executive order on public health signed by President Donald Trump that halted entry into the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report comes after The Washington Post reported this week that Biden had reopened a migrant detention facility that the Trump administration used to deal with the crisis. Psaki has repeatedly sought to downplay the issue, saying that it’s “not kids being kept in cages” and deflecting after being asked if the kids were instead being kept in storage containers.

Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan told Fox News earlier this month that the recent surge at the southern border was not an accident, but rather a reflection of the Biden administration’s plans.

“The surge is already there,” Homan said. “Now, you mentioned those numbers, but the truth is, it’s almost 4,000 crossings a day because Border Patrol isn’t adding [the ones who got away]. So there’s a way they count footprints in the sand and vehicle stop. So it’s about 4,000 a day. Now, you times that by a month, that’s 120,000 month, which is 1.4 million a year. And that’s why Title 42 is still in place for single adults. Once [the Remain In Mexico policy] stops adhering to Title 42, the numbers will be astronomical. And we knew this will happen because all the promises Joe Biden has made and he continues to make. And you know, so this isn’t by accident. This is by design. This is an open border strategy. He has bowed to the left, we lose the border.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

