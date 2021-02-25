https://www.theblaze.com/news/chicago-baby-left-towed-dad

A man is facing charges after he left his 5-month-baby in an illegally parked car that was towed away by a city tow truck who didn’t see the kid in his carseat.

The alarming incident unfolded in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday.

Chicago Police say the man parked his car in a cab zone in front of a fire hydrant and left his baby as he went inside a store.

Moments later at about 11:45 a.m. a city Streets and Sanitation worker towed the car away, with the baby still inside.

The dad frantically called 911 after he discovered his car missing.

“He’s hysterical – parked at the cab zone, ran in the store for a few minutes. He left the infant in the car,” a dispatcher said, according to WBBM-TV.

Police say the driver didn’t notice the baby because it was sitting in a rear-facing car seat, and the windows to the car were tinted.

They were able to find the car with the baby crying inside.

“The car is about to be pulled into the lot. The baby is in the car. The baby is crying,” said an officer over radio. “We have no keys to the car, so we’re going to try to open it up right now.”

Later the baby was reunited with the father.

The child was checked out by paramedics in an ambulance called to the incident. WBBM reported that the police patted down the man before they let him into the ambulance with the child.

Police said that the man will be charged with misdemeanor child endangerment, and they are reporting the incident to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

