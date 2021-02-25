https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/victory-cancel-culture-san-francisco/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – It’s easy to become disheartened these days about America’s out-of-control cancel culture, which is gathering momentum and to which there seems no end in sight. This week, however, brought news of at least one small victory for common sense and our shared culture. It came, moreover, in the leftist fever swamp of San Francisco, of all places.

After severe backlash, the San Francisco Board of Education backed away from its decision to rename 44 schools. In January, a committee voted to wipe away the names of anyone who, in its opinion, helped perpetuate slavery, racism, colonization, and white supremacy. The historical figures mown down by the broad sweep of the cancellation scythe included George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Paul Revere, Robert Louis Stevenson, John Muir, and a contemporary entrant, Dianne Feinstein, the Democratic senator.

Even liberals fiercely criticized the decisions. Not only was it absurdly broad and sweeping, but schools were to be given only until April to come up with new names. Furthermore, the board had been moving ahead with this ludicrous plan during a perilous time, with schools having been shut down for a year and no plan in place to reopen them for in-person learning.

