WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman departs at the conclusion of a congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on February 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in honor until February 3 and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:50 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

The House Appropriations Committee heard testimony from Capitol Hill security officials about failures at the Capitol on the morning of January 6. On Thursday, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman provided her account of the days leading up to the incident.

During her testimony, Pittman acknowledged “incident command protocols were not adhered to as they should have.”

“So when there’s a breakdown, you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman stated. “That did not happen primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed that they started to participate and assist the officers with boots on the ground versus guidance and direction.”

GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) attacked Pittman’s response. She said she wants to understand what the Capitol Police Department plans to do to prevent similar situations in the future.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 3: Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) arrives to a House GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on February 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Democrats announced plans to hold a House vote Thursday on removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

