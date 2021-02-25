https://www.oann.com/acting-capitol-police-chief-says-protocols-were-not-followed-on-jan-6/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=acting-capitol-police-chief-says-protocols-were-not-followed-on-jan-6

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:50 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

The House Appropriations Committee heard testimony from Capitol Hill security officials about failures at the Capitol on the morning of January 6. On Thursday, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman provided her account of the days leading up to the incident.

During her testimony, Pittman acknowledged “incident command protocols were not adhered to as they should have.”

“So when there’s a breakdown, you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman stated. “That did not happen primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed that they started to participate and assist the officers with boots on the ground versus guidance and direction.”

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman: “On January 6th our incident command protocols were not adhered to as they should have.” Rep. @HerreraBeutler: “Why?” Full video here: https://t.co/WIFY1KtnsJ pic.twitter.com/nK2hNxOeMB — CSPAN (@cspan) February 25, 2021

GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) attacked Pittman’s response. She said she wants to understand what the Capitol Police Department plans to do to prevent similar situations in the future.

