Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D., unloaded on Thursday afternoon after Democrat President Joe Biden falsely claimed that the Trump administration left no vaccination plan for the incoming Biden administration.

“We’re moving in the right direction, though, despite the mess we inherited from the previous administration, which left us with no real plan to vaccinate all Americans,” Biden falsely claimed. “And every time we administer another 50 million shots, I’m going to use that milestone to report to the American people on our vaccination program and our overall fight against this pandemic.”

Giroir responded: “I am so tired of the continuing lies that @potus inherited a #COVID19Vaccine mess, when in fact 99% of current vaccine manufacturing and distribution is EXACTLY as planned and explicitly described by Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed.”

I am so tired of the continuing lies that @potus inherited a #COVID19Vaccine mess, when in fact 99% of current vaccine manufacturing and distribution is EXACTLY as planned and explicitly described by Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed — Brett Giroir (@DrGiroir) February 25, 2021

The false claims emanating from the Biden administration on the issue have even been debunked by left-wing fact-checkers, including The Washington Post, PolitiFact, and FactCheck.org.

A couple of days after Biden took office, Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. was almost already on track to meet Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days.

The report said:

In the week Biden was sworn in as president, nearly 983,000 shots a day were administered on average over the seven days ending Friday, according to data from Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. The most recent three days topped a million doses. … Pressed on the 100-million-dose goal on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained the math behind the administration’s thinking. She said that under Trump, 17 million doses had been administered in the first 38 days, for an average rate of less than 500,000 a day, and Biden’s team hoped to double that. Bloomberg’s data show that the rate has increased substantially since the first weeks of the rollout. A more ambitious plan would be to double the current rate of vaccinations—not the average rate during the early phase of vaccine distribution. That’s what some Republicans have called for.

