https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/banks-financial-services-firms-next-bow-woke-left-ban-conservatives/

(JUST THE NEWS) – A new frontier in “cancel culture” is looming on the horizon: Banking and financial services firms could ban conservative customers and others from industries targeted by the left, warns North Carolina Republican Rep. Ted Budd, a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

The targets appear to include Republican members of Congress who voted to challenge the 2020 election results (just as some Democrats did in 2017, 2005 and 2001 without facing financial backlash). Additional possible targeted industries range from fossil fuels and firearms to for-profit colleges and payday lenders.

Affirm, a company extending installment loans for consumers to use at the point of sale to finance a purchase, confirmed to The New York Times last month that “it severed ties with MyPillow.” MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent supporter of former President Trump, has come under fire for his disputed claims about election integrity during the 2020 election.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

