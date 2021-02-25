http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cKAnHcwWipA/

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that if Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is investigated over a former top aide’s accusations of sexual harassment, authorities should also investigate Republicans for past allegations.

Behar said, “I think they’re pretty bad. His office has denied the allegations, but they’re pretty specific, as Sara pointed out. They have been corroborated by at least one other aide, so it definitely merits investigation. I’m sure the Democrats will be quick to remove him if it all comes out in the wash because that’s what the Democrats do. Case in point, Al Franken. Bye-bye.”

She added, “So I would like to also add that these allegations should be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated just like the following; Jim Jordan, for covering up and failing to report sexual abuse of minors by former members of the Ohio State University wrestling team, Brett Kavanaugh, the FBI did a hurried three-day investigation into credible claims from multiple women. Remember that? It was, like, ‘Oh, we’re done. We’re done.’ And of course, Donald Trump himself, who is accused of upwards of 25 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. If you are going to investigate Cuomo, you better investigate these other people. That’s all I’m saying.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

