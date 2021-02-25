https://beckernews.com/2-president-biden-breaks-the-peacetime-record-of-donald-trump-launches-air-strikes-against-syria-37138/

The Trump years of peacetime and prosperity are coming to an end. The Biden years of economic malaise, never-ending lockdowns, and brewing wars overseas are upon us.

The United States is now risking war against Syria and Iran by initiating an airstrike against Iranian-backed militants in Syria.

Reuters reported on the airstrike:

The United States on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Syria against a structure belonging to what it said were Iran-backed militia, two officials told Reuters. The strike comes after a series of recent rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was approved by President Joe Biden.

UPDATE: We now have a little more information. This appears to have been a precision airstrike in eastern Syria.

Just in: DoD conducts “defensive precision strike” in eastern Syria. pic.twitter.com/oGxhnEPlCQ — Hope Hodge Seck (@HopeSeck) February 26, 2021

ABC News corroborates the report:

The United States conducted a military airstrike in eastern Syria along the border with Iraq targeting Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for a recent rocket strike in Erbil in northern Iraq that left several Americans injured, according to a U.S. official. The airstrike targeted structures in the eastern Syrian town of Al Bukamal that belong to Kataib Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militias that have launched rocket attacks in the past against American facilities in Iraq, said the U.S. official.

The Syrian airstrikes come after the Biden administration was confronting an Iranian regime that was promising to rapidly escalate its nuclear program.

As Newsweek noted in November 2020, Donald Trump was the first president since Jimmy Carter not to enter U.S. troops into military conflict.

President Biden has broken the peace record that begun with Trump’s presidency and now threatens to get the U.S. into another foreign war.

NOW READ:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

