President Joe Biden is reportedly considering “every tool” at his disposal to crack down on Second Amendment rights as left-wing activists are pushing him to deal with the issue of gun violence by declaring a national emergency and using executive orders.

“Among the executive actions under consideration by the administration is one that would require buyers of so-called ghost guns — homemade or makeshift firearms that lack serial numbers — to undergo background checks,” Politico reported. A White House official told Politico that Biden was considering “every tool at our disposal, including executive actions” to crack down on the Second Amendment.

Biden wants to ban so-called “assault weapons,” which are semi-automatic firearms. He also wants to ban so-called “high-capacity magazines,” an ultimately arbitrary term. Biden has previously said he wants to ban magazines that can hold “multiple bullets,” which would include all magazines. He also wants to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, which would likely devastate the firearms industry quickly.

John Feinblatt, president of the left-wing, Michael Bloomberg-backed Everytown for Gun Safety, said that his organization is the “strongest” pro-gun control administration “in history” and that they have “full confidence they’re going to govern like it.”

Some gun control activists “are urging the administration to begin disbursing money to 40 cities across the country plagued by gun violence through discretionary agency grants or by declaring a national emergency,” the report added. “Rather than wait for Congress to pass funding in an infrastructure or gun control bill, groups like March For Our Lives and Community Justice Action Fund say agencies can and should start allocating funds to community-based programs now.”

The push from Biden comes as gun sales have surged to record highs over the last year, spurred in part by the coronavirus pandemic, race riots following George Floyd’s death, and the push by some Democrats to “defund the police.” January was the third-highest recorded monthly in U.S. history for gun sales. However, this does not come close to accounting for Americans’ current demand for guns because many manufacturers are completely sold out of firearms, especially the types of firearms the Biden administration wants to crack down on.

Some manufacturers have disabled back orders because they are so overloaded. Other companies warn of lead times approaching six months, meaning a firearm ordered today may not arrive at the customer’s store until near the start of September. The demand for firearms is not counted in firearm sales statistics because the sales statistics are based on federal gun background-check data. Background checks on a firearm do not happen until the customer arrives at the store to pick it up, at which point they must then complete a federal background check before they are allowed to take it home.

Alan Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, warned in a recent interview that Biden has launched a “four-prong” attack against the Second Amendment.

“One is universal background check is really a universal registration system,” Gottlieb said. “Second is banning of assault weapons and then defining assault weapons as almost any semi-automatic firearm. Third is banning magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, you know, again, hurts people twice for self defense in our country, and then attacking the firearms industry so that any criminal that goes out and misuses a gun, the gun manufacturer can be sued for it, it’s going to put the industry out of business and nobody can buy a gun.”

“And that’s just what he wants legislatively,” Gottlieb added. “That’s not even what he’s talking about on executive orders. There’s a lot more of those coming to and appearing, some might be coming down the pike pretty soon.”

