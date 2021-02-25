https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-shuffles-away-podium-covid-presser-handlers-shoo-away-fox-news-peter-doocy-video/

Joe Biden delivered remarks on Thursday touting the 50 millionth Covid-19 vaccine shot…thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed.”

Virtually no one tuned in to see dementia Joe speak.

669 people watched Biden mumble through prepared remarks.

Biden shuffled away from the lectern after he finished his speech and as usual refused to answer questions from the press.

Joe Biden completely ignored a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about his promise that $2,000 checks would “go out the door immediately” if Democrats won the Senate.

Biden’s handlers called out Doocy by his name and shooed him away.

WATCH:

President Biden ignores a question from @pdoocy about his promise that $2,000 checks would “go out the door immediedtly” if Democrats won the Senate pic.twitter.com/czSbMomN0d — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2021

