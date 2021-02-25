https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/02/25/biden-strikes-syria-and-jen-psakis-old-tweets-come-back-to-bite-the-administration-n333143
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Team Pauses Plans to Give Gitmo Detainees Virus Vaccines Before Most Americans After Massive Backlash
February 1, 2021
CNN Lends Impressions on the Coming Biden Administration Proving There Are No Mirrors in Their Atlanta Headquarters
January 20, 2021
Georgia, You Have a Raphael Warnock Problem
December 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy