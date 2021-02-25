https://www.oann.com/bidens-concessions-to-iran-not-unlimited-according-to-state-dept/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bidens-concessions-to-iran-not-unlimited-according-to-state-dept

UPDATED 8:03 AM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

The State Department signaled there is a limit to Joe Biden’s patience when it comes to negotiations to reengage with the Iran Nuclear Deal.

“Our patience is not unlimited, but we do believe, and the president has been clear on this ever since he was running for high office,” stated State Department spokesman Ned Price.

On Wednesday, the department said although Biden wants to open talks and lift sanctions on Iran, there are several conditions the Ayatollahs must meet to qualify. These include a halt to Iran’s nuclear enrichment, a reduction of violence across the Middle East and a commitment to long-term peace.

“Return to the JCPOA in the sense of compliance for compliance,” Price continued. “What I’m referring to is the fact that Iran over the course of the past couple of years, ever since May of 2018 when the United States left the JCPOA, Iran has taken steps away from the nuclear deal.”

No matter how many times @StateDeptSpox insists that the JCPOA “permanently and verifiably” blocked Iran’s ability to get a nuclear weapon, the fact is the world’s worst deal is neither permanent nor verifiable. As Brian Hook stated in this video—the deal will expire. pic.twitter.com/l7a7fEQyT5 — Len Khodorkovsky (@MessageFromLen) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, recent reports found top Biden aides established a back-channel with Iran back in 2019 to negotiate a potential removal of sanctions imposed by President Trump.

