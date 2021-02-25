https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bidens-interior-nominee-wants-to-use-marijuana-to-fund-schools/

Biden’s Interior nominee Deb Haaland wants to use marijuana to fund schools

Haaland stood by her previous suggestion that taxing the sale of marijuana should replace the revenue lost in the banning of oil and gas production. “In 2018, You campaigned on eliminating oil and gas production in New Mexico and you were specifically asked how you would make up for the loss of oil and gas royalties, which the state uses to fund public schools, and your answer was you would vote to legalize cannabis. That was your answer,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said. He quoted her as saying, “If we legalize Cannabis and we have a new funding stream for our education system, that will help tremendously.”

“Do you still believe that states should replace oil and gas royalties used for public education with taxes on the sale of marijuana?” the senator asked. “I think the point of that, senator, was that we should diversify our funding streams for education,” Haaland responded.

“So is selling marijuana among what the Biden administration calls better choices?” Barrasso asked, referring to climate czar John Kerry’s remarks that Biden wants to give displaced fossil fuel workers the ability to “have better choices” of jobs. “Is that the better choice, marijuana?”

“I honestly don’t know what president Biden’s stance is on cannabis currently,” Haaland responded.

“Well, we know what your stance is on replacing the revenue from the energy jobs, the jobs that power our economy, and your preference is to turn to drugs is what you’ve recommended to the voters.”