https://www.theblaze.com/news/athlete-blasts-biden-doj-transgender-lawsuit

Alanna Smith took it right to biological males who compete as transgender females and then steal awards, accolades, and attention leading to life-changing things like college scholarships from biological female athletes.

“A lot of biological females have missed out on making it to meets that really matter,” Smith, a Connecticut track athlete, told Fox News Wednesday, adding that “the transgender athletes have taken spots on the podium that belong to biological females. We train for so many days a week, so many hours to be able to be the best in our state and the best in our region, and these biological males are just taking it away from us, and we really deserve it.”

What’s the background?

Smith — as readers of TheBlaze may recall — joined Selina Soule and Chelsea Mitchell in a federal lawsuit about a year ago challenging the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s policy of letting males compete in girls’ sports. At that point a pair of biological males who identify as females — Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood — had been crushing the competition in girls’ high school sprint events in Connecticut.

What’s more, then-Attorney General William Barr signed a “statement of interest” arguing against the CIAC’s policy.

But those days are long gone — and with Democratic President Joe Biden now sitting in the Oval Office, his Justice Department unsurprisingly withdrew support for the lawsuit. And it’s a decision Smith told Fox News she found “disappointing.”

What else did Smith say?

Smith — who said she missed out on coming in second place in a 200-meter sprint when a transgender female finished ahead of her — told the network that she and other female athletes “have worked really hard to get our stories out there to get people to realize that fairness needs to be restored in our sport and in all other women’s sports.”

What did Smith’s attorney have to say?

Smith’s attorney, Christiana Holcomb of Alliance Defending Freedom, told Fox News that the lawsuit will proceed despite the new DOJ’s “politically motivated” decision to back away from it.

“What is even more concerning is this effort to gut legal protection for women is not just isolated to what we see in Connecticut,” Holcomb added to the network. “Even now, the Biden administration is pushing the so-called Equality Act, which ignores the physical differences between men and women and threatens women’s privacy, women’s homeless shelters, and yes, even women’s sports on a national level for female athletes like Alanna.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

