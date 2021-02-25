https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/blue-check-libs-rage-after-facebook-accidentally-labeled-the-video-of-rep-marie-newmans-transgender-flag-as-hate-speech/

Rep. Marie Newman reports that Facebook puller her video where she put a transgender pride flag up outside of her office to troll Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and labeled it as “hate speech”:

LOL. Facebook is so broken. Facebook spox Andy Stone apologized to the congresswoman, saying it “should not have happened”:

Rep. Newman says Facebook is now “reviewing the case”:

Sorry, Facebook. TOO LATE! You’ve gone and angered the blue-check libs:

Oof.

***

