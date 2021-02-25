https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/blue-check-libs-rage-after-facebook-accidentally-labeled-the-video-of-rep-marie-newmans-transgender-flag-as-hate-speech/

Rep. Marie Newman reports that Facebook puller her video where she put a transgender pride flag up outside of her office to troll Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and labeled it as “hate speech”:

Facebook took down our video of me putting up the Transgender flag outside my office and labeled it as “hate speech.” Meanwhile, they’re still allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic video to be posted. Supporting transgender Americans is NOT hate speech. pic.twitter.com/dU2eXUpZSy — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 25, 2021

LOL. Facebook is so broken. Facebook spox Andy Stone apologized to the congresswoman, saying it “should not have happened”:

Congresswoman, this plainly should not have happened. We’ve restored this content and you have our sincere apologies. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) February 25, 2021

Rep. Newman says Facebook is now “reviewing the case”:

More than three hours after we first reached out to Facebook asking for an explanation on why they took down our video, they have now reposted it on our page. Facebook said it was “removed in error” and that they are still reviewing the case. https://t.co/OpSSwh1Elp — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 25, 2021

Sorry, Facebook. TOO LATE! You’ve gone and angered the blue-check libs:

What the hell is this, @Facebook? We see through your bullshit, you’re just a hate speech platform now. Transphobia and Islamophobia get signal boosted and a mom defending her child gets removed. Pathetic. https://t.co/vs5hIu36r0 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 25, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg is a vile human being. https://t.co/APodGcTb6p — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 25, 2021

Supporting transgender Americans is not hate speech. https://t.co/DXJL4w3Wi9 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 25, 2021

.@Facebook why are you so broken and bad? https://t.co/38mw3t3Zoq — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 25, 2021

Your daily reminder that Facebook needs to be absolutely obliterated and the ashes salted https://t.co/Oz88yRdY6n — Chris Kluwe, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) February 25, 2021

God I hate Facebook. https://t.co/yUWymE4FIJ — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) February 25, 2021

@facebook is absolute garbage. Nothing but a platform to promote hate and disinformation. https://t.co/1OtTbiwqDV — Nadine van der Velde 🕊(she/her) (@nadinevdVelde) February 25, 2021

