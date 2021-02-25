https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/25/blue-checked-writer-mocks-bad-faith-dipsht-matt-walsh-who-probably-thinks-biological-stuff-like-chromosomes-determines-biological-sex/

Matt Walsh may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a point when it comes to some of the inherent flaws in woke self-appointed gender experts’ reasoning:

Still waiting for a leftist to define the word “woman.” Have been asking for years. Not one leftist has ever done it. They can’t define the word. They know they can’t define it. Yet they continue babbling about sex and gender anyway. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 25, 2021

To be fair, not every leftist subscribes to the idea that sex or gender is a social construct. But Walsh’s basic point still stands: the same people who argue that a biological male can be a woman are very often unable to clearly define what a “woman” is.

Noah Berlatsky — who makes a living writing thinkpieces and prefers the pronouns he/him, in case you’re wondering — appears to be genuinely offended by Walsh wanting a straightforward answer to what should be a very simple question:

there’s no one definition of woman, or of man. It’s a collection of biological traits and cultural ideas. Gender isn’t a math problem. “I understand gender because I think it’s a triangle!” thanks Matt Walsh, you ninny. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) February 25, 2021

What’s interesting is that Noah is treating gender as if it’s a math problem. A very complicated math problem.

Walsh is not the “bad faith dipsh*t” in this equation.

how does Matt Walsh want to define “woman.” probably chromosomes, or secondary sex characteristics, or childbearing, or genitalia, or you know, a list of things that obviously don’t work. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) February 25, 2021

Why define biology by biology, when you can define it by feelings?

LMAO yes probably completely subjective self-definition is superior to any of these biological realities https://t.co/flyqPhP5BT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 25, 2021

Kudos to Noah Berlatsky for managing to parlay his staggering ignorance into a successful writing career. That takes talent.

Well he’d be correct — dissident (@Jesse94960106) February 25, 2021

Those all work. — Alpha Check (@alpha_check) February 25, 2021

Shorter: “You can’t science here, this is Twitter!’ — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) February 25, 2021

I have some middle school textbooks you can borrow, obviously didn’t get the time to read any — assumingly not a lizard person (@crackmoneyloans) February 25, 2021

