On January 6th, 2021, Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt was executed by a Capitol Police Officer who seemed to hold no restraint.

50 days later, the Capitol Police Officer responsible has been identified in photos before and during the shooting.

The Police Lieutenant’s name is being withheld from Ashli Babbit’s attorneys.

This is the Officer responsible for using excessive force and executing Ashli Babbitt.

Before killing Ashli, the Officer is seen aiming his firearm at fellow colleagues.

You can see the Officer disregards nearly every basic firearm safety rule in the book. His finger is wrapped around the trigger, while his firearm is aimed in the direction of his colleagues.

Original photo: Notice how the other Officers are properly handling their firearms and don’t have a finger wrapped around the trigger?

The Officer can be seen wearing what seems to be the identical handkerchief, tie, and insignia.

Here is the same picture but zoomed in, Antifa organizer John Sullivan is also pictured.

SIDE BY SIDE COMPARISION

NOTICE: Identical bracelets

The Capitol Police Officers statement regarding the killing of Ashli Babbitt

The Officer could not see three uniformed Officers against the wall nearest to Ashli, was not able to see how far down the crowd extended, saw a hallway full of “oncoming people“, and claims Ashli Babbitt wearing a backpack compounded his fears leading to the shooting.

He contradicted himself multiple times in one statement. If he is telling the truth about not seeing the Officers, he is lying about Ashli Babbitt’s backpack compounding to his fears.

Unless he has X-Ray Vision.

Mark Schamel, the defense attorney representing the shooter issued a statement regarding his client and the shooting of Ashli Babbitt.

“If he’s not cleared, we don’t have a country we want to live in anymore.” – Mark Schamel

Mark Schamel’s statement has also cleared the name of Special Agent, David Bailey.

