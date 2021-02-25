https://www.oann.com/calif-gov-slammed-for-bill-signing-ceremony-in-deli/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=calif-gov-slammed-for-bill-signing-ceremony-in-deli

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Coachella, Ca., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Newsom says details will be released Wednesday on spending for small business grants, stimulus checks for individuals and housing for farmworkers infected by the coronavirus. (Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via AP , Pool)

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) came under fire for apparently breaking his own COVID restrictions once again. On Tuesday, the governor held an indoor bill signing ceremony, which marked a $7.6 billion state relief package.

The ceremony, however, was signed inside a Sacramento deli that has been prohibited from allowing customers indoors under coronavirus rules. Those in the industry said restaurants are suffering and it’s necessary get dining rooms open as soon as possible.

“You see a restaurant, maybe six to seven restaurants next to each other and they each have five tables on the sidewalk [and] it appears as though the restaurants are doing fine,” California Restaurant Association president and CEO Jot Condie stated. “But for every five tables on a sidewalk, there’s probably 30 empty tables indoors.”

Critics called the move “tone deaf” and said it’s another case of Newsom not following his own rules. The multi-billion-dollar package comes as he faces a recall effort that was sparked by his handling of the pandemic.

