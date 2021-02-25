https://www.oann.com/calif-gov-slammed-for-bill-signing-ceremony-in-deli/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=calif-gov-slammed-for-bill-signing-ceremony-in-deli

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) came under fire for apparently breaking his own COVID restrictions once again. On Tuesday, the governor held an indoor bill signing ceremony, which marked a $7.6 billion state relief package.

The ceremony, however, was signed inside a Sacramento deli that has been prohibited from allowing customers indoors under coronavirus rules. Those in the industry said restaurants are suffering and it’s necessary get dining rooms open as soon as possible.

At Solomon’s deli in Sacramento gov ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ signing $7.6 billion stimulus package, incl grants & fee waivers for businesses, and $600 payments for low income Californians. PS: first time in a while reporters have been allowed to cover a bill signing in person 😷 pic.twitter.com/INbJQctIjZ — Laurel Rosenhall (@LaurelRosenhall) February 23, 2021

“You see a restaurant, maybe six to seven restaurants next to each other and they each have five tables on the sidewalk [and] it appears as though the restaurants are doing fine,” California Restaurant Association president and CEO Jot Condie stated. “But for every five tables on a sidewalk, there’s probably 30 empty tables indoors.”

Critics called the move “tone deaf” and said it’s another case of Newsom not following his own rules. The multi-billion-dollar package comes as he faces a recall effort that was sparked by his handling of the pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

