https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-school-district-black-only-parent-event

The Val Verde Unified School District in Perris, California, is promoting a black-only parent event that is calling for black parents to have a larger impact and influence on shaping the district curriculum, according to a Thursday report from the Daily Wire.

The event, while promoted by the school, is run by local California activist Oliver Petty.

What are the details?

The outlet reported that the event, a seven-part meeting series, is set for black district parents to “share their experiences” and provide “input into how the district should alter is curriculum.”

Flyers obtained by the outlet note that the first and second meetings, which recently took place, permitted attending parents to air grievances and share “lived experiences” with those in attendance while setting forth goals.

One flyer states, “After a deep dive into the feel of our community and the challenges faced within the district, it is time to evaluate and share with the cabinet and those in positions who can actually create change tailored to your collective needs and demands. Let’s not sugarcoat what you need or want to see change.”

The Daily Wire reported that the third meeting “told parents that their input would help the school district make changes to the curriculum and programs being offered.”

The flyer read, “We also desire to learn about any specific programs you believe would be most effective to your child’s academic success or potentially adjust programs currently offered.”

‘Race and Gender in US History’



According to the outlet, one district teacher speaking on the condition of anonymity told the outlet that the district is “already embedding ethnic studies classes into 11th-grade U.S. History classes and 10th-grade literature classes.”

The source also claims that “U.S. History” will soon be renamed “Race and Gender in U.S. History.”

The class, according to documents obtained by the outlet, will be broken down into four themes: culture, barriers/social stratification, bias, and activism.

Culture is set to focus on teaching students to “look at the nature of race, ethnicity, class, gender, language, societal norms, and values as methods for the development of a self and/or cultural identity.”

Barriers/social stratification will focus on the question: “How do disenfranchised individuals resist against unjust societal norms and/or laws?”

Bias will focus on teaching students to “understand the concept of institutionalized biases and how they lead to social inequalities.”

Activism will encourage students to develop “civics-oriented projects to address social inequalities that exist within their local communities,” and instructors will encourage students to “promote social awareness and social activism.”

The outlet noted that the district as well as its superintendent “did not respond to multiple requests for comment.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

