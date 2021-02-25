https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/child-abuse-wenatchee-high-school-forces-kids-band-play-bubbles-parents-nothing/

Wenatchee High School is forcing their students in band to play their instruments from their own green igloo bubbles.

And only half of the band can practice at once.

Wenatchee is in the middle of the state.

This is child abuse. Children have a greater chance of drowning or dying in a car crash than they do from coronavirus.

But the elites want bubbles so here we are.

And parents are too soft to speak out.

This is what happens when parents can’t or won’t draw a line. https://t.co/jlwfmNFzGa pic.twitter.com/sA6QzH2CSp — Emma Woodhouse 😁 (@EWoodhouse7) February 25, 2021

