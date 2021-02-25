https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/02/25/china-apologizes-for-bending-over-biden-team-to-give-anal-covid-tests-n1428411

What’s Mandarin for “bend over”? If anyone should know that, it’s Joe Biden, “the big man” who, according to Hunter Biden’s laptop and his old business partner, was given a cut of his son’s take in his business proceeds from China and elsewhere. Now it’s being reported that Biden’s State Department diplomats literally had to bend over so that Chinese health inspectors could give them ANAL COVID-19 tests.

Did they get the American diplomats’ DNA, too?

Vice News reported that the Chinese government says it gave the Americans the tests “in error.”

Vice reported that U.S. diplomats never agreed to anal testing.

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Department spokesperson told VICE World News on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said Beijing had assured Washington that the test was given “in error” and that diplomatic personnel were exempt from the test, which was mandatory for incoming travelers in some parts of China.

“We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them, as was done in the past.”

Vice reports that the State Department protested the testing and received assurances that U.S. diplomats will no longer be required to have them in order to preserve their dignity.

But the BBC reports that China denies giving the tests at all.

A State Department spokesman said that China did require the testing and that this was never agreed to between countries.

The test works like you would expect a test that’s called an anal swab would work. The swab goes inside the rectum about two inches and is wiped around.

Chinese officials demonstrated the test on this dummy when they introduced the test.

That’s not undignified for American diplomats or anything.

China swears the tests are more accurate than the nose swabs that send a swab so far up you think it’s going into your brain.

Then again China said the virus didn’t come from China and wasn’t transmitted between humans, either.

