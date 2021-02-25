https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/china-denies-report-it-required-u-s-diplomats-to-undergo-anal-swab-covid-19-tests/

China is now denying a report that it forced U.S. diplomats to undergo anal swab Covid-19 tests on personnel stationed inside the country:

Earlier they had said the diplomats were given the tests in error:

So, they’re arguing the anal tests were voluntary?

Apparently, there’s been some negotiating over the tests for “a while”:

You just can’t make this up:

Score one for China:

