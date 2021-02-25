https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/welcome-beijing-china-gave-biden-administration-diplomats-anal-covid-swab-tests-error/

China sticks it to the man.

The Chinese government gave Biden Administration officials anal COVID swab tests upon arriving in China.

The Chinese government say the anal swab tests were given to US diplomats “in error.”

Welcome to China!

VICE.com reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Police Lieutenant Who Shot and Killed Ashli Babbitt – Lead Murder Suspect in Ashli Babbitt Case

The Chinese government has promised to stop using anal swabs on American diplomats to test for COVID-19 after Washington complained that the practice was undignified, the U.S. State Department said.

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Department spokesperson told VICE World News on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said Beijing had assured Washington that the test was given “in error” and that diplomatic personnel were exempt from the test, which was mandatory for incoming travelers in some parts of China.

“We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them, as was done in the past.”