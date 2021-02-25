https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-american-group-on-critical-race-theory-racist-repressive-discriminatory

A New York branch of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance denounced critical race theory as “a hateful, divisive, manipulative fraud” on Tuesday.

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York (CACAGNY) put out an open letter Tuesday on critical race theory slamming organizations and thought leaders that have embraced the concept, such as Ibram X. Kendi and The New York Times’ “1619 Project.” CACAGNY ended its letter with a call to action, urging parents to fight critical race theory in school and voters to elect politicians who oppose it.

“CRT appears in our workplaces under the cover of implicit bias/sensitivity training. It infiltrates our schools pretending to be culturally/ethnically responsive pedagogy, with curricula such as the New York Times’ 1619 Project and Seattle’s ethnomathematics. Hate groups, with allies in politics, the press and education, pass CRT off as anti-racism and diversity, equity and inclusion, but CRT is exactly the opposite. From its very roots, CRT is racist, repressive, discriminatory, and divisive,” the letter says.

It lists the “ideological dogmas” of critical race theory as:

You are not a person. You are only your race, and by your race alone you will be judged. Justice is about equal rights, but Social Justice, or equity, is about equal outcomes. Only Social Justice matters; Justice does not. To achieve equal outcomes, forget equal rights. All unequal outcomes by race – inequity for short – are the result of racial oppression. All Blacks are oppressed and all Whites are oppressors. This is systemic: never ask whether oppression occurred, only how it occurred. Everyone and everything White is complicit. If you are White and won’t admit you are racist, you are racist by implicit bias. To reduce implicit bias, you must self-criticize, confess to privilege, apologize to the oppressed race. Whiteness is belief in, among others: achievement, delayed gratification, progress, schedules and deadlines, meritocracy, race-blindness, the written word, facts and objectivity (they deny lived experience), logic and reason (they deny empathy), mathematics and science (until they are de-colonized and humanized). CRT suppresses dissent with cancel culture: publications withdrawn, college admissions rescinded, online presence wiped out, business relationships ended, jobs terminated.

The letter goes on to assert that “education is the main area where CRT attacked” Chinese-Americans. “CRT, naturally, demands automatic preferences for Blacks in admissions to selective institutions and programs. That is unacceptable to us: such racial preferences come at the expense of our children, at the expense of academic standards, and at the expense of basic fairness.”

In 2014, Students for Fair Admissions filed a lawsuit against Harvard University on behalf of Asian-American students alleging that the university’s admissions process was biased against them. In February 2020, the Department of Justice under former President Donald Trump sided with the plaintiffs.

“Although the Supreme Court has held that colleges receiving federal funds may consider applicants’ race in certain limited circumstances, the district court’s factual findings demonstrated that Harvard’s use of race is anything but limited,” the DOJ said at the time. “The district court concluded that ‘more than one third of the admitted Hispanics and more than half of the admitted African Americans, would most likely not be admitted in the absence of Harvard’s race-conscious admissions process. And these race-based bonuses come at a significant cost to Asian-American applicants, who collectively suffer a substantial penalty under Harvard’s race-based admissions regime. Nevertheless, the district court concluded that Harvard’s use of race in the admissions process did not violate federal law or Supreme Court precedent.”

A federal appeals court ruled in favor of Harvard in November, potentially setting up the admissions case to be taken up by the Supreme Court.

The CACAGNY letter goes on to encourage parents to fight schools that have embraced critical race theory “indoctrination.” The group also encouraged Americans to vote for political leaders who will push back against the widespread adoption of the concept.

“We need to recognize CRT through its fraudulent packaging, call it out, resist. Parents need to watch for CRT in schools, talk to each other, and organize,” the letter says.

“On the political front, President Trump issued an executive order to ban CRT indoctrination at the Federal level. President Biden rescinded that order upon taking office, so our best hopes now rest with the states, several of which have proposals to ban CRT indoctrination,” it continues. “New York legislators don’t lean that way, so we must vote to elect state legislators who represent our views on CRT!”

