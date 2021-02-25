https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/chris-hayes-gets-called-out-for-his-dishonest-and-completely-false-take-on-the-15-minimum-wage/

Guys, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes says there is “no compelling substantive argument against the minimum wage,” and “it’s very very popular politically” But, the reason it doest pass is because “[c]apital doesn’t like it: that’s it. That’s the story, here”:

There is no compelling substantive argument against the minimum wage: the economic literature suggests few negatives effects AND it’s very very popular politically. Capital doesn’t like it: that’s it. That’s the story, here. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 24, 2021

On the other hand. . .

“This is the most dishonest thing you’ve tweeted this week and that’s saying a lot”

This is the most dishonest thing you’ve tweeted this week and that’s saying a lot. Every single report on the subject shows it would kill more jobs than it would create and that’s just the START of the economic consequences it would launch. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 25, 2021

And his first part is “completely false”:

The first part of this is completely false. And the second part is probably true because people lie about the first part. https://t.co/LDbVLVLY9x — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 25, 2021

Pot, meet kettle?

Well… this is certainly not a substantive argument. Maybe both sides don’t have them! Then what happens? https://t.co/34x9kd20fK — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 24, 2021

And we point you to the CBO report:

The CBO report about killing millions of jobs and destroying small businesses. That’s it. That’s the substantive argument. https://t.co/vA2NW8LG5m — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 24, 2021

Senators Romney and Cotton settled on a $10 per hour minimum wage because the CBO report found that wouldn’t “kill jobs”:

Why did Romney and Cotton settle on a $10 minimum wage? Research, including a CBO report, indicates $10 wouldn’t kill jobs. The $15 minimum wage congressional Democrats support would kill 1.4 million jobs, per CBO’s average estimate: https://t.co/9ooT40URra pic.twitter.com/Bh3xYY0m9r — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) February 23, 2021

Now, the argument from libs is that they just don’t believe the CBO report:

My take on CBO/minimum wage has been that the agency feels obliged, essentially because of the politics, to give credence even to studies with dubious methodology; no idea why it has *increased* that weight. Anyway, I trust Dube on this https://t.co/bze6hegcsz — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 24, 2021

But even if the CBO report is true and it does kill 1.4 million jobs, Hayes says there’s still a “pretty strong argument for it”:

I’m persuaded by the (many) critiques that that was too high. I think there’s a pretty strong argument for it, *even if* the estimate is correct. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 25, 2021

So, maybe take your fingers out of your ears?

Saying “there is no compelling substantive argument” against something doesn’t make your statement true. There are many. You choose not to hear them. https://t.co/Yu1j6PHzDh — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 25, 2021

It’s a pattern:

Notice a common theme how people who’ve never run businesses support the federal govt doing this? The end result is hours cut, employees laid off, & businesses permanently shutting down. The CBO would would beg to differ with your assertion, as would millions of small businesses. https://t.co/DwZ42dcayc — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 25, 2021

***

