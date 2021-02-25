https://fw.tv/outkick/videos/3VWq4M8.gMlzzG
.css-1ipuuml{display:block;box-sizing:border-box;min-width:0px;height:60px;width:60px;border-radius:50%;}.css-671ask{display:block;box-sizing:border-box;min-width:0px;margin-left:16px;}
.css-igmsmz{display:block;box-sizing:border-box;min-width:0px;font-size:14px;font-family:Avenir Next,-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,Segoe UI,Roboto,Helvetica Neue,Arial,sans-serif;font-weight:500;color:white;margin-bottom:4px;}Outkick.css-7t9rfj{display:inline-block;box-sizing:border-box;min-width:0px;border:0;border-radius:500px;color:white;cursor:pointer;font-size:14px;font-weight:600;padding-left:16px;padding-right:16px;padding-top:8px;padding-bottom:8px;text-align:center;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;background:#ff7061;font-family:Avenir Next,-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,Segoe UI,Roboto,Helvetica Neue,Arial,sans-serif;line-height:1.5;background-image:linear-gradient(170deg,#ff720d 16%,#fe177a 61%,#a40ff4 108%);}.css-7t9rfj:hover{color:white;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}.css-7t9rfj:focus{color:white;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}.css-7t9rfj:disabled{opacity:0.3;}