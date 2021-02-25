https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-chip-roy-says-lgbtq-related-equality-act-will-face-court-challenges

Rep. Chip Roy, during a House Freedom Caucus press conference on Thursday, decried the LGBTQ-related Equality Act—which later passed in the House by a 224-206 vote—vowing that the legislation will continue to face opposition, including in the nation’s courts.

“I’m proud to stand with this group. We’ll oppose this legislation, but we’re gonna keep fighting it in the courts and beyond, but most importantly, through free will as American citizens and our right to live free, and to alter this government as necessary if they continue to trample our rights,” Roy said.

The Texas Republican blasted House Democrats during his remarks, saying that “this body being led by Democrats is trampling on the rights of the American people in the name of equality, in the false name of equality.”

While President Biden supports the legislation, it would only arrive at his desk if it first passes in the Senate. A minimum of 10 GOP senators would need to join with the entire Senate Democratic caucus in order to move the bill past the procedural roadblock called the filibuster, according to USA Today.

