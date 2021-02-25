https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/couple-welcomes-stranded-texas-delivery-driver-home-5-days/

(DISRN) – Among all the stories emerging from the recent Texas winter storm crisis, this may be the most heartwarming.

A delivery driver became stranded in the front yard of an Austin couple as the ice and snow storm began to bear down on the Lone Star state. Unable to get a tow truck to make the trip out in the treacherous conditions, and unable to find an Uber, Lyft, or taxi driver willing to risk life or limb to come get her home or to a hotel, the couple opened their home to the delivery girl – for five days.

After sliding into the flowerbed and trees in the front yard of Nina Richardson and Doug Condon, HEB curbside delivery driver Chelsea Timmons found herself stranded at the couple’s home for the duration of the freak winter storm.

