https://hannity.com/media-room/covid-update-feds-recommend-vaccinated-americans-mask-up-stay-six-feet-apart-avoid-crowds/

New guidelines released from the Department of Health and Human Services are instructing vaccinated Americans to “mask up, stay six feet apart, avoid crowds, and not gather indoors” despite being treated with the CoVID medication.

“You should still wear a mask and avoid large crowds after vaccination,” states one post.

As #COVID19 vaccines become available, it’s helpful to know the facts about vaccination. Find more vaccine specifics from @CDCgov at https://t.co/uHkHefTneh and #SleeveUp when it’s your turn to help stop the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/dmsZC5rSgV — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) February 25, 2021

“Glad that the COVID-19 vaccines are here? So am I. But I know it’s still important to mask up, stay at least six feet apart from others, avoid crowds, and not gather inside with people I don’t live with – so we can celebrate together again soon,” added an earlier Tweet.

Glad that the COVID-19 vaccines are here? So am I. But I know it’s still important to mask up, stay at least six feet apart from others, avoid crowds, and not gather inside with people I don’t live with – so we can celebrate together again soon. #SlowTheSpread — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) January 15, 2021

Earlier this week Dr. Anthony Fauci said official guidelines from the CDC specifically towards vaccinated adults will be coming soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Fauci Says CDC Will Release New Guidelines for ‘Vaccinated Americans’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago Senior White House CoVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci threw more cold-water on Americans looking to return to normal life this week; saying the CDC will release new guidelines for people who have already received the vaccine for CoVID-19. “I believe you’re going to be hearing more of the recommendations of how you can relax the stringency of some of the things, particularly when you’re dealing with something like your own personal family when people have been vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN. “I hope that we will be able to answer the logical questions that people are asking about that,” Fauci said Tuesday. “I agree, they’re questions that we need to answer pretty soon because more and more people are going to be vaccinated, every single day there’ll be more and more people and they’re going to be asking that question.” “This is going to be tough.” Dr. Anthony Fauci has been warning us about #COVID since the beginning of the outbreak. A year on, we have vaccines, but a new concern is growing: mutant strains. #OnAssignmentMSNBC returns Sunday, 10pm ET on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/wVHb1iAjMh — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) February 17, 2021 Watch Dr. Fauci’s comments above. DR. ATLAS on VACCINE: The Point is to Lead a Normal Life, Not Live in Permanent Fear posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago Dr. Scott Atlas spoke with Sean Hannity Tuesday night on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s mixed-messaging regarding the CoVID vaccine; saying there’s “no reason to sit there and invoke fear” as a new, permanent part of American life. “Here’s a question that Americans have to ask: What is the endpoint here? The endpoint is supposed to be living a normal life… We’re talking about a huge percentage of people that have immunity,” said Dr. Atlas. “The point of this is to stop people from dying and lead a normal life. The point is not to be fearful for the rest of our lives about what-if scenarios. What if there’s a new variant? What if there’s new pandemics?” he asked. “We should open up right now. That’s the data… There’s no reason to sit there and invoke fear in everybody as a permanent part of American life.” Former Trump COVID adviser Dr. Scott Atlas on vaccinations: “The point of this is to stop people from dying and lead a normal life … not to be fearful for the rest of our lives about what-if scenarios: What if there’s a new variant? What if there’s new pandemics?” pic.twitter.com/60kHD1Wkk3 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 24, 2021 Watch Dr. Atlas on ‘Hannity’ above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

