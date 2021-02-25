https://www.dailywire.com/news/cruz-biden-immigration-agenda-most-radical-ever-not-willing-to-enforce-law-against-criminals

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned about the Biden administration’s immigration agenda during an interview with “The Michael Berry Show” on Thursday, saying that the agenda was the most extreme in U.S. history and posed a risk to national security.

“I want to talk about some other things. Dismantling ICE. There is a story about the Biden administration, and the phrase is ‘dismantle ICE,’” host Michael Berry said. “How concerned should we be as a border state?”

“So I think we should be very concerned. I am not certain that report is right. I’ve seen the report. It’s early,” Cruz responded. “But the person that they put in there, Alejandro Mayorkas, is extreme. And all of the early steps appear to be that the Biden administration is moving rapidly towards open borders. And, you know, you look at the Biden immigration plan, which was put out, which is the most radical immigration plan any administration has ever proposed in history.”

“They have proposed allowing every single person who was deported from this country for the last four years to come back. I mean, it is, and by the way, they don’t make exceptions for criminals, for murderers, for rapists,” Cruz said. “I mean, it is utterly bizarre to have a federal administration refusing to enforce the law against violent criminals, and frankly, it makes it makes our country more dangerous, and it makes Texas more dangerous. We are a nation of immigrants and there are wonderful people who come here and come here legally, [there’s] a right way to come. But today’s Democratic Party has been radicalized where they’re, you know, they’re not even willing to enforce the law against violent criminals who are committing horrific crimes.”

Cruz appears to be referring to a portion of Biden’s proposal that states [emphasis added]:

The bill allows undocumented individuals to apply for temporary legal status, with the ability to apply for green cards after five years if they pass criminal and national security background checks and pay their taxes. Dreamers, TPS holders, and immigrant farmworkers who meet specific requirements are eligible for green cards immediately under the legislation. After three years, all green card holders who pass additional background checks and demonstrate knowledge of English and U.S. civics can apply to become citizens. Applicants must be physically present in the United States on or before January 1, 2021. The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may waive the presence requirement for those deported on or after January 20, 2017 who were physically present for at least three years prior to removal for family unity and other humanitarian purposes. Lastly, the bill further recognizes America as a nation of immigrants by changing the word “alien” to “noncitizen” in our immigration laws.

Today’s Democratic Party has been radicalized to the point they’re not even willing to enforce the law against violent criminals who are committing horrific crimes. pic.twitter.com/goYvoFhNEj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 25, 2021

