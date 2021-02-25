https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540545-cruz-hires-trump-campaign-press-aide-as-communications-director

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzKlain on Manchin’s objection to Neera Tanden: He ‘doesn’t answer to us at the White House’ Senators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Shelby endorses Shalanda Young for OMB director should Biden pull Tanden’s nomination MORE (R-Texas) has hired Trump campaign press aide Erin Perrine Erin PerrineFox anchor presses Trump aide on indoor rally: ‘This goes against the president’s own administration guidelines’ MORE as his new communications director.

Perrine most recently was director of press communications for former President Trump Donald TrumpSenators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Democratic fury with GOP explodes in House Georgia secretary of state withholds support for ‘reactionary’ GOP voting bills MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign. Before that, she had stints with the offices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyDemocratic fury with GOP explodes in House Trump to attack Biden in CPAC speech McConnell knocks Pelosi Jan. 6 commission proposal: ‘Partisan by design’ MORE (R-Calif.) and Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThunePassage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is the first step to heal our democracy Senate GOP campaign chief talks strategy with Trump Graham, Trump huddle to talk GOP’s 2022 strategy MORE (R-S.D.) and campaigns for Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGrassley says he’ll decide this fall whether to run in 2022 Top cops deflect blame over Capitol attack NRSC chair Scott calls for party unity: ‘The Republican Civil War is now cancelled’ MORE (R-Wis.) and former Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanBottom line Ex-Trump chief of staff Priebus mulling Wisconsin governor bid In Marjorie Taylor Greene, a glimpse of the future MORE (R-Wis.).

“I’m excited to join @SenTedCruz’s team today as Communications Director and come back home to Capitol Hill!” Perrine tweeted Thursday.

UPDATE: I’m excited to join @SenTedCruz’s team today as Communications Director and come back home to Capitol Hill! — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) February 25, 2021

The hire comes as Cruz leans into his pro-Trump bona fides ahead of a potential 2024 presidential campaign. Cruz is one of several senators, and as many as two dozen Republicans, eyeing a White House bid, with many taking steps now to closely align themselves with Trump in hopes of improving their prospects.

Cruz’s bolstered press shop could be beneficial as he faces firestorms on multiple fronts.

The Texas Republican is still facing blowback for going to Cancun with his family earlier this month when the Lone Star State was battered by power and water shortages spurred by severe winter weather. Cruz apologized for taking the trip, though speculation has already bubbled up that the poor optics could endanger his political future.

He’s also grappling with criticism from Democrats over his effort to overturn the Electoral College results last month, which critics said helped spur the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Cruz’s former communications director, Lauren Blair Bianchi, resigned after the insurrection.

